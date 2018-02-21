New low-emission buses hit the roads of Leeds

Audio announcements, USB charging points and free Wi-Fi have come to a select number of Leeds buses.

A small amount of “ultra-low emission” Euro VI engine vehicles hit the city’s roads this week ahead of a roll-out of 34 such services by April.

The new vehicles are part of First’s £71m investment in 284 new climate-friendlier buses for Leeds by the end of 2020.

Martin Hirst, commercial director at First Leeds, said: “As one of the major bus operators in the city we understand the vital role we play in helping to find solutions to reduce air pollution and so we’re proud to announce the arrival of the latest ultra-low emission vehicles into Leeds.

“All of our new vehicles have Euro VI engines, which are not only compliant with the Leeds Clean Air Zone proposal, but also offer significant reductions in the most harmful pollutants, such as Nitrogen Oxide and are in fact 95 per cent cleaner than some of the vehicles that the new buses will replace.”

The bright lime green and red buses, which have launched on the “high frequency” 1 and 6 Headingley services, have been branded with a ‘LeedsCity’ logo.

Audio announcement systems that tell passengers which stop is coming up next are included on the services, voiced by First Leeds customer liaison officer Alyson Rowden.

The new technology was demonstrated to guests from visibility impairment organisations on a circular trip around Leeds today.