New office for law firm coincides with IT investment

Law firm Chadwick Lawrence has announced plans to relocate one of its regional offices later this year.

The solicitors firm will move its Halifax office from Somerset House on Rawson Street to the Dean Clough Mill in the autumn.

Staff will move to a newly-renovated ground floor office at the top of the main street in the Dean Clough site, known as The Old Fire Station.

Chadwick Lawrence has had a presence in Halifax for over 30 years, opening its first office at 23a Bull Close Lane before taking over the whole building where it remained until moving to its current premises in 2010.

The move coincides with plans to invest in a new IT system and the firm’s long-term strategy to improve efficiency and the client experience.

Steven Bonfield, supervising partner, said: “Communication is the key.

“We have over 200 employees located in three offices and four branches throughout West Yorkshire.

“Our aim is to ensure that whichever of our seven offices clients choose, to access any of the disciplines we offer, they will enjoy levels of service and expert advice which are consistently excellent.”

As well as providing legal advice to clients across Calderdale, Chadwick Lawrence has also provided pro bono support to local organisations including Halifax RLFC and Rastrick Brass Band.