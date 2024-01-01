New Year's rescue for stranded man and his dog floating down York's River Ouse in a small boat
A river rescue in York in the early hours of New Year's Day saw a man and his dog floating adrift on a small boat shortly after 4am.
The stranded pair were brought to safety by fire crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, a spokesman said.
Crews were called to the St Oswald's Road area at 4.20am from stations at York, Acomb and Selby, and were able to pull the boat to the riverside using water rescue gear and ropes.