Commuters face days of disruption after a landslip on the Leeds to Ilkley railway line.

Trees have fallen across the track at Springs Tunnel in Guiseley, and trains are unable to run.

Several trees have fallen across the tunnel entrance

Repairs have begun but will not be completed until Monday.

Passengers are advised to change trains at Shipley as the line between Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley is unaffected.