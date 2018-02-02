North York Moors Railway named one of Europe's most romantic places to propose

A Yorkshire heritage railway has been named as one of the top locations in Europe for marriage proposals.

The North York Moors Railway, which runs from the picturesque national park into Whitby, appeared in a top 10 of romantic destinations compiled by the Rail Delivery Group.

Also on the list were conventional proposal locations such as the Eiffel Tower, Venice, Juliet's Balcony in Verona and the Lake District.

With stunning scenery, beautifully preserved steam locomotives, stations restored to their original glory and a series of vintage and heritage-themed events throughout the year, it's no surprise to see the attraction prove popular with couples.

Europe's top 10 spots for marriage proposals

1. Venice

2. The Eiffel Tower, Paris

3. Rome

4. The Lake District

5. Florence

6. Isle of Skye, Scotland

7. Juliet's Balcony, Verona

8. Trevi Fountain, Rome

9. Oia, Santorini, Greece

10. The North York Moors Railway