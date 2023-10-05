North Yorkshire fire service to charge businesses as almost half are false alarm calls

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) will charge businesses so it can “recoup the costs” of sending fire engines out to false alarms.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) will charge businesses so it can “recoup the costs” of sending fire engines out to false alarms.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, the service attended 7,594 incidents across the county but nearly half of these turned out to be false alarms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NYFRS pledged to tackle the problem in its Risk and Resource Model 2022-2025 as it said the incidents take crews away from potentially life threatening situations.

North Yorkshire fire engine

The Conservative North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, held an online public meeting around business fire safety and protection when the issue of false alarms came up.

Pete Gregory, head of protection and risk at the service, said the charge might help to stop repeat offenders. He said: “If it’s a consistent problem there is an option to charge and recoup costs of going out unnecessarily to some of these sites. We are aware of these problematic premises. It’s not necessarily last resort but it’s an option to use when the message is not getting through to individuals.”

A spokesman for the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner said the service is “still calculating exactly what the cost will be” but it hopes to publish the figure before the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other fire services that have set a charge include London Fire Brigade which charges £290 after 10 false alarm call-outs.

In North Yorkshire, a charge might be made after a fourth call out within a 12-month period.

The spokesman added: “A charge will only be considered once engagement from our business fire safety teams with a premises, has not resulted in a reduction of incidents attended. Thankfully, our engagement with premises has been highly successful, so as yet, the option to charge for repeated false alarm attendance has not yet been required.