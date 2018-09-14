North Yorkshire firefighters come to rescue as Brompton-on-Swale home is flooded

Firefighters came to the rescue when a home in a North Yorkshire village was flooded during the middle of the night.

Crews from Richmond and Colburn were called to the property in Brompton-on-Swale at around 3am this morning.

A burst pipe had flooded through the bathroom floor into the ground floor of the address at Brompton Court.

A spokesman said: "The crews isolated water and electrics and helped the occupier with salvage work."

Firefighters used lighting and a salvage sheet as they worked to help clear away the water.