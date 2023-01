Firefighters rescued a horse from a horse box after it crashed in a Yorkshire village on Monday.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Ripon were called to a crash where a 7.5 tonne horse box had left the roadway in Killinghall, near Harrogate, at 12.07pm on Monday (January 2).

Crews stabilised the vehicle using a trifor winch and stabfast stabilisation equipment to allow the owner to remove the horse safely from the rear of the vehicle.

The incident was then left with the police. It is not known if the horse or the owner were injured in the crash.