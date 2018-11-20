Northern say 'excess leaves on the line' could make your train busier this week

Have your say

Northern rail have warned train passengers to expect busier carriages throughout the week due to 'excess leaves on the line'.

A tweet was put out on the officials Northern account on Tuesday morning warning passengers of potential overcrowding due to the autumnal conditions.

It said: "Due to the excess leaves on the line, some services will be busier than normal this week.

"Customers are advised to check before they travel and we are sorry for any inconvenience.

In a graphic that accompanied the tweet, they also said that trains were more crowded due to the conditions.

It added: "We're sorry several of our trains have been shorter and more crowded than normal this week.

"Autumn conditions mean rails are slippery which can lead to flat spots on train wheels.

"Our depot teams are working round the clock to repair them and get trains safely back into service.

Network rail also operates special trains throughout autumn to improve conditions."

Northern advises passengers to watch this Youtube video for more information.

