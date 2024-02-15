Police were called to a home on Low Bank in Oakworth, near Keighley, at around 9am yesterday (Wednesday February 14) after reports of concern for the safety of a man.

After arriving at the address, officers could confirm the man had died after finding his body. The death is not treated as suspicious, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Picture by Google

On searching the property, police found was is thought to be an antique hand grenade, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called to set up a cordon for a short time while further investigation took place.

Police remain at the scene on Thursday morning to ensure no further items of concern are found.