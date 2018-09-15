Anthony Gough, builder

Anthony Gough, who has died at 64, was a Wakefield businessman who created a local building empire.

The proprietor of Gough and Norris on York Street, he and his long-time school friend, David Norris, were responsible for houses and extensions across the city, as well as contract jobs for the public sector.

The middle child and eldest son of Dennis and Doreen Gough, he left Snapethorpe School at 15 and served his apprenticeship at Harlow and Milner. At 19, he decided that he wanted to work for himself and, armed with a just few tools, struck out alone, eventually going into partnership with Norris. At their peak, they employed 40 tradesmen.

Norris emigrated to The Gambia 25 years ago and Tony carried on the business alone with the help of Hazel, his partner of 37 years, whom he married in a special ceremony at Pinderfields Hospital last month.

The couple had no children but Tony was stepfather to Hazel’s daughter Sally, a grandfather to her children Macie and Holly and great uncle to Dani.