Constance Gilbey, teacher and magistrate

Constance Gilbey, who has died at 89, was a long standing teacher and senior manager in education, a West Yorkshire magistrate for 40 years and active in church and voluntary groups.

Born in Wakefield, her father, George Gilbey, was a well-known local figure. She studied at Wakefield Girls’ High School and at Durham University where she graduated first in French and then as a teacher. She taught at Mundella Grammar School and Ackworth School before being appointed senior mistress at Ripon Grammar School.

From Ripon she was appointed in 1968 as senior resident tutor at Sheffield City College. After her retirement in 1983 she moved back to Wakefefield.

She was appointed to the bench in 1959 and was made an MBE for her services to the judiciary, in 2000.

In her retirement, she was an active member of the United Reformed Church at Zion and later Flanshaw Chapels, and was committed to the Bible Society. She was a long term supporter of the Langley House Trust, for many years a trustee of the Brotherton Charity Trust, and a member of the Civic and Wakefield Operatic Societies.

Her brother, John Gilbey, predeceased her and she is survived by her five nephews and nieces, their children and grandchildren.