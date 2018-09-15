Geoffrey Swapp, Arctic Convoys veteran

Geoffrey Swapp, who has died at 95, was a veteran of two Arctic convoys which took supplies to the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

He seldom spoke about the missions on HMS Kent, whose exposure to torpedoes and freezing temperatures prompted Winston Churchill to describe them as “one of the worst journeys in the world”,

But his daughter, Sharon Ellison, said: “Whenever we would say it was cold, he would tell us that we didn’t even know what cold was.”

Mr Swapp had served in the Royal Navy from 1942. Five years ago, he was awarded the Arctic Star in a ceremony at the Mansion House, in his home town of Doncaster. At the time,the local MP, Rosie Winterton, said: “Everyone in Doncaster should be proud that Mr Swapp’s service in one of the world’s most dangerous wartime campaigns has finally been honoured.”

He was also awarded the Atlantic Star and the Burma Star.

In later life, he took an interest in motor cycles, watching cricket and playing dominoes, and was a long-time Doncaster Rovers supporter.

He and his late wife, Doris, were parents to June, John, Brian, Narelle, Heather and Sharon and he is survived by their extended families.