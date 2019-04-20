Keith Tate, boxing coach

Keith Tate, who has died at 74, was a champion boxing trainer in West Yorkshire who acted as a foster carer to more than 500 troubled children.

A talented amateur boxer in his early days, he founded the Cleckheaton Boxing Academy and ran it, alongside his wife, Sally, for more than 40 years.

Hugely respected in the world of boxing, he was the guiding hand to no fewer than 30 national champion professionals, including the British featherweight champion, Gary Sykes, though he chose not to follow them into the professional ring.

Mr and Mrs Tate, who were together for 49 years, fostered hundreds of children, many of whom had gone through the court system. Together, they showed them guidance and helped them turn their lives around.

They had four of their own children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.