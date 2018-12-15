Tom Hughes, head teacher

Tom Hughes, who has died at 92, was the first head teacher of Doncaster’s Hungerhill School, at its inception in 1976.

In what was the culmination of a long career in education, he led the Secondary school in Edenthorpe for a decade, before his retirement in 1986, and was invited back for its prize presentation day.

Born in Rochdale in 1926, he had served on minesweepers during the Second World War and went on to study history at Leicester University.

He began his teaching career in 1950 in Leicester and moved north to take up his first role as head at Intake High School at Doncaster in 1965.

Outside the classroom, he was a former chairman of the parish council in Finningley, where he made his home, a past captain of Town Moor Golf Club and chair of the governors at St Oswald’s Primary School.

His wife, Jean, died in 2010 and he is survived by his sons, Duncan and Ian.