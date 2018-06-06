One week left to enter The Yorkshire Post awards

Have your say

Have you created commercial space with a wow factor?

Have you completed a deal to bring a major brand to Yorkshire?

If you’ve been involved in a commercial project that is doing something different then now is your time to shine.

Businesses have one week left to enter the North’s premier business awards.

Entries for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards close on Friday, June 15 with submissions still being welcomed across a broad range of business categories, including Commercial Space.

The awards ceremony will take place at York’s National Railway Museum on November 1.

Main sponsorship so far comes from DLA Piper, Grant Thornton, Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Water.

The Yorkshire Post’s business editor Mark Casci said: “Yorkshire has been home to some of the most eye-catching and impressive development schemes we have seen anywhere in Europe in recent years.

“Now is your chance to receive the recognition the sector deserves. We are looking for innovation and bravery in this year’s category.”

To enter the awards, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/businessexcellenceawards