A salute to brave Dame Deborah James's incredible legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

The podcast host, campaigner and proud mother of two died this week at the age of 40.

Since being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 Dame Deborah campaigned relentlessly to raise awareness of the condition.

In her final weeks, Dame Deborah – a presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C – raised almost £7 million for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work

Dame Deborah James

Her candid posts about her progress and

diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.

Her work since her diagnosis will, without question, have saved lives.