Australian Open: No sympathy for Novak Djokovic as he's deported from Australia - The Yorkshire Post says

There is unlikely to be any widespread sympathy for tennis star Novak Djokovic being deported from Australia because he has refused to be vaccinated against Covid.

By YP Comment
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:45 pm

This after all is a country which has suffered grievously during the pandemic, imposing some of the world’s strictest restrictions including prolonged lockdowns.

Its people have gritted their teeth and endured them for everybody’s benefit. And it has not been easy for anyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Against that backdrop, the presence of one of the world’s most famously unvaccinated sports stars is most unwelcome.

Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australian after losing an appeal

Read More

Read More
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing appeal

Australia’s government has certainly reflected the mood of people not only there, but in many other countries, by showing Djokovic the door.Opposition to vaccination is dangerous and undermines the worldwide fight against the pandemic.

One of the world’s leading tennis players has just discovered to his cost that status provides no exemption from that.

Yorkshire PostAustraliaOpposition