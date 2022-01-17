This after all is a country which has suffered grievously during the pandemic, imposing some of the world’s strictest restrictions including prolonged lockdowns.
Its people have gritted their teeth and endured them for everybody’s benefit. And it has not been easy for anyone.
Against that backdrop, the presence of one of the world’s most famously unvaccinated sports stars is most unwelcome.
Australia’s government has certainly reflected the mood of people not only there, but in many other countries, by showing Djokovic the door.Opposition to vaccination is dangerous and undermines the worldwide fight against the pandemic.
One of the world’s leading tennis players has just discovered to his cost that status provides no exemption from that.