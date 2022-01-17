This after all is a country which has suffered grievously during the pandemic, imposing some of the world’s strictest restrictions including prolonged lockdowns.

Its people have gritted their teeth and endured them for everybody’s benefit. And it has not been easy for anyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against that backdrop, the presence of one of the world’s most famously unvaccinated sports stars is most unwelcome.

Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australian after losing an appeal

Australia’s government has certainly reflected the mood of people not only there, but in many other countries, by showing Djokovic the door.Opposition to vaccination is dangerous and undermines the worldwide fight against the pandemic.