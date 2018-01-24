Bernard Ingham: Who in Labour will have sense to stand against hard-Left tide?

DO you think the penny is at last dropping in the Labour Party? I only ask because some moderate Labour MPs have started to wonder – anonymously, of course – about the party’s future.

Does it have one? Or, perhaps more accurately, does it have a decent, democratic future of the kind envisaged by its pioneers?

It is a very good question. Momentum, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s thought police, has secured control over the party’s governing national executive. The de-selection of moderate candidates in favour of the hard Left is underway.

And, perhaps as a sign of things to come, Ann Black, chairman of the party’s disputes panel, which decides whether to investigate alleged extremism or racism, has been replaced by a hard Leftie with a record of suspension from the party.

This is what a once great democratic institution with a genuine desire to advance working people in a free society has been reduced to.

Not unnaturally, mainstream Labour MPs are as nervous as kittens about their future. I suppose it is better late than never but in my view it is now too late to salvage their current party for democracy.

Today’s situation is nothing like the Militant “entryism” crisis of the 1970s-80s which, to his immense credit, Neil Kinnock crushed by ridiculing the running of Liverpool by the obnoxious Derek Hatton.

For one thing, there is no Kinnock with the guts to take on the forces of darkness. All we have is a substantial rump of the Parliamentary party generally cowed into silence.

Like Mr Micawber, they are waiting for something to turn up. I suppose they hope that come the next election Corbyn will again prove to be seriously unelectable and normal service will be resumed. At this stage, I don’t think we can count on that.

First, we have an education system in the control of the Left and nowhere more malignantly than in universities. In spite of their profound economic ignorance, they have successfully indoctrinated a generation if the outcome of the election last June is any guide.

Corbyn’s unaccountable attraction to student youth may not have brought home the bacon but it did for the Tories’ working majority, even if Theresa May polled historically well.

It is true that the Prime Minister substantially strengthened the organisation of her party in the recent reshuffle. Tories might now reasonably be expected to carry the fight to Momentum via the Press, broadcasting and internet. But, given Momentum’s grip on social media, Tories will have to do far, far better in persuasively arguing their positive case over the ether.

I have not heard of any Labour MPs who publicly advocate taking on Momentum. They seem to have retreated into self-protection rather than work for the good of the nation.

It is not good enough for them to leave countering the hard Left to the Tories when they have no future but shameful servitude to Momentum’s dictates.

Have they no pride? They can no longer claim to be the “nice” party. They have become part of a very “nasty” lot, indeed.

The hour demands that they find the courage, strength of purpose and commitment to recover their party for democracy. But will they? All I have heard, again anonymously, is some threatening to stand as independents at the next election.

That would not do much good. They would be branded as traitors and hounded out of politics. They need a party behind them.

In short, I have reluctantly reached the conclusion that moderates should split the party and form a separate, democratic fighting force called perhaps the Real Labour Party, the New Labour Party or, if its history will allow, the Independent Labour Party.

That would require a passion and organisation that we are entitled to doubt exists. But it is the only way to save British politics for decent people and the economy from certain ruin.

I am singularly unimpressed with Lord Heseltine’s argument that, compared to the long-term damage from Brexit, a Corbyn government would be only a temporary setback. His Euro-fanaticism blinds him to reality.

With national debt spiralling towards £2 trillion and an outstanding £50bn deficit left by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, we simply cannot afford Corbyn’s promised profligacy.

With the Liberal Democrats, Ukip, Greens and especially the Nationalists offering Britain nothing, we need Labour mutineers to get seriously to work to build an alternative mainstream party offering Britain an alternative and acceptable form of government. Can you hear the penny dropping?