Black Sheep Brewery collapse leaves creditors and taxpayers fleeced of £4m - no wonder they're upset
However, following what are colloquially known as phoenix-from-the-ashes administration deals, where pre-packed outcomes allow businesses to effectively fold and re-trade seamlessly, an ignominious resurrection of Black Sheep Brewery has left a bitter taste in the mouth of its investors – now creditors – who, along with the taxpayer, have been left out of pocket to the tune of £4m, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.
The effective demise of the business in its former guise has been well-documented in this newspaper, however the full extent of the monies owed will further anger those who put their faith in the leadership of the business, as well as their money, none of which will be returned.
And, of course, there are the pubs run by dedicated and passionate people who provided places of sanctuary and friendship for locals who, in many cases, relied on the interactions they had with friends within the four walls of those pubs.
There will be those who, tentatively, offer that it is better that this particular sheep be spared the abattoir, sealing its fate for good as gone, giving it one last chance to flourish.
But for those creditors left out of pocket, several of which have previously contacted this newspaper out of anger and exasperation, there is little comfort in seeing the brand they believed in skipping off into the meadow having fleeced them for good.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.