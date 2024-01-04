Black Sheep Brewery collapse leaves creditors and taxpayers fleeced of £4m - no wonder they're upset

It is no exaggeration to suggest that it was once regarded as one of Yorkshire’s great success stories and one that gave rise to one of the county’s most famous exports, puffing its chest out in bars around the country, quaffed down by discerning drinkers.

Date: 10th September 2020. Picture James Hardisty. Black Sheep Brewery, Masham, North Yorkshire.

However, following what are colloquially known as phoenix-from-the-ashes administration deals, where pre-packed outcomes allow businesses to effectively fold and re-trade seamlessly, an ignominious resurrection of Black Sheep Brewery has left a bitter taste in the mouth of its investors – now creditors – who, along with the taxpayer, have been left out of pocket to the tune of £4m, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

The effective demise of the business in its former guise has been well-documented in this newspaper, however the full extent of the monies owed will further anger those who put their faith in the leadership of the business, as well as their money, none of which will be returned.

And, of course, there are the pubs run by dedicated and passionate people who provided places of sanctuary and friendship for locals who, in many cases, relied on the interactions they had with friends within the four walls of those pubs.

Masham village of the week. Black Sheep Brewery. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 8th August 2023.

There will be those who, tentatively, offer that it is better that this particular sheep be spared the abattoir, sealing its fate for good as gone, giving it one last chance to flourish.