Blow for commuters as transport projects halted - The Yorkshire Post says

The people of West Yorkshire will be wondering if their ability to travel around the county is ever going be up to an acceptable standard.

Not only do they already contend with pathetic rail services and infuriating bus journeys on a regular basis, but now funding commitments aimed at improving the wider transport network are on hold as political leaders are halting numerous major infrastructure projects to save almost £270m and ease the pressure of inflation.

Projects such as the £47.9m Bradford to Shipley Corridor, £46m South East Bradford Access Road, £10m Halifax Station Gateway, £3m Leeds Inland Port are due to be paused by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) at a meeting next week.

The organisation, which is run by political leaders across West Yorkshire, said it will free up £266m which can be spent on “key transport priorities” that are currently in development and “ease the immediate pressure on budgets” caused by inflation.

A bus stop next to Lister Park between Bradford and Shipley. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Ross Parry.

People in need of better transport options around this congested county will feel incredibly frustrated that measures which have been urgently required for many years are being halted because of current inflationary issues.