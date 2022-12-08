Blow for commuters as transport projects halted - The Yorkshire Post says

Not only do they already contend with pathetic rail services and infuriating bus journeys on a regular basis, but now funding commitments aimed at improving the wider transport network are on hold as political leaders are halting numerous major infrastructure projects to save almost £270m and ease the pressure of inflation.
Projects such as the £47.9m Bradford to Shipley Corridor, £46m South East Bradford Access Road, £10m Halifax Station Gateway, £3m Leeds Inland Port are due to be paused by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) at a meeting next week.
The organisation, which is run by political leaders across West Yorkshire, said it will free up £266m which can be spent on “key transport priorities” that are currently in development and “ease the immediate pressure on budgets” caused by inflation.
People in need of better transport options around this congested county will feel incredibly frustrated that measures which have been urgently required for many years are being halted because of current inflationary issues.
Unfortunately, it will also do nothing to foster a sense of community between the different areas of the county. Commuters in Bradford, for example, who were expecting to see the capacity of their packed roads and connectivity to Shipley improved, might note with envy the works taking place on Armley Gyratory and in Leeds city centre. Wider economic issues are at play, of course, and WYCA has to make difficult choices when resources are scarce, but after years of expectation and unreliable public transport with more industrial action looming, this news will only add to the overall sense of unfairness.