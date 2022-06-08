However, given that the vote was called solely among Tory Members of Parliament, it was stark that the only mention of Boris Johnson’s closer than expected win came from the opposition benches.

Mr Johnson has signalled his intent to “draw a line” under the partygate fiasco and this was evident in his performance at the Dispatch Box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Either by luck or design, none of his fellow Conservatives raised the vote, resulting in Mr Johnson being able to deliver one of his trademark energetic displays in the face of questions from the House.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Any sign of internal struggles were not apparent as he was able to swat away questions on North Sea ecology, tax and local transport concerns.

It should have been a red letter day for the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer, coming less than 48 hours after 148 Tories signalled their lack of faith in the Prime Minister’s leadership. However, as has been the case in the past when faced with an open goal, Mr Starmer fluffed his lines. There was one notable exception when he raised the tragic case of

Askay Patel whose mother died before an ambulance could reach her, just one example of the shortfalls the NHS is currently facing.

Against the odds Mr Johnson emerged victorious, sweeping aside in particular the posturing of the Scottish National Party. Only Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater was able to put the Prime Minister on his heels, raising the lack of resource facing the Brontë Birth Centre in her constituency.

Elsewhere it proved a welcome respite for Mr Johnson. For now he may have some breathing room with his party.