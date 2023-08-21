Bradford Brit School is a welcome development - but let's not pretend it solves the neglect of the north
Of course, she is, on a small scale, correct; it would be churlish for anyone not to acknowledge quite how welcome this new facility is, not only for Bradford where it will be based, but for the wider region.
Arts, culture and the various creative sectors, this newspaper has long-argued are the key to bridging the regional inequalities which conspire to hold back communities in the north, driving poor outcomes in health, education and living standards to name just a few.
There is no doubt nor question that Bradford’s Brit School, which will open its doors in timely fashion, in and around Bradford’s year of culture, will offer young people in particular a route into well-paid, rewarding careers. It may, too, give us the like of those superstars who have been made at its Croydon equivalent: Adele and Amy Winehouse are just two examples.
However, it is far from churlish to make it clear that investment of this nature in our region is more than long overdue. Were it not for Channel 4 leading the way, setting up its Leeds base in a bid to begin the redistribution of creative opportunity, it is questionable whether this new facility would have arrived at all.
The Bradford Brit School represents a reassuring message that perhaps pleas from this region for nothing more than a fair share of chances in life are being heard. But this is just the start.