Bradford City of Culture 2025 can benefit the whole of the North - The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post today reports how metro mayors in Sheffield and Liverpool are all backing Bradford’s bid to showcase its unique and vibrant cultural offering on the national stage.

Liverpool’s Steve Rotherham and newly-elected Sheffield’s Oliver Coppard have joined with West Yorkshire metro mayor Tracy Brabin have all united to back Bradford’s bid in a move the latter claims will serve in “transforming the North as a crucible of culture”.

While the North of England’s cultural offer is celebrated and acclaimed in imaginations around the globe, Bradford’s role in this success is perhaps under-appreciated. Despite being the city that gave the world the Brontës, Frederick Delius, JB Priestly and David Hockney - Bradford’s status as a artistic epicentre par excellence does not get the credit it deserves.

Time for Bradford to shine on the national stage - pic Tim Smith

Making Bradford City of Culture for 2025 can start to change this and the bid, while proud of its heritage, is very much focused on its future cultural achievements.

As well it should be. Bradford is one the youngest cities in Europe. Its population is as diverse as any European city.

The metro mayors backing the bid recognise this. They understand making Bradford City of Culture will benefit the whole of the north.

City of Culture transformed Hull in 2017 forever.