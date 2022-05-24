Brave Linton-on-Ouse asylum campaigners have put the Home Office to shame - The Yorkshire Post says

The North Yorkshire village’s residents have presented a case against the move that is wholly convincing.

They have pointed out how the Home Office’s plan goes against its own internal guidance that refugees should be housed in urban areas where access to services and jobs is far greater.

They have raised the issue of how the centre can be policed 24 hours a day and how those arriving at the centre will have access to highly limited amenities and jobs, as well as questioned the humanity of housing those fleeing armed conflict in a former RAF barracks.

Asylum processing plan for Linton-on-Ouse has been exposed as flawed.

All of this however appears to be falling on deaf ears at the Home Office who say its expects around 60 asylum seekers to be arriving at the site by the end of the month.

This will not take place without a fight. Hambleton District Council is seeking a judicial review over the plans and has called on the Government to pause the proposal “immediately”. The review is supported by the village’s MP Kevin Hollinrake who secured an adjournment debate to call on the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to suspend these plans and think again.

These local politicians and particularly the residents of Linton-on-Ouse have shown commendable leadership and resolve, something resolutely lacking from the Home Secretary and Home Office officials.

This ludicrous proposal will harm refugees and the village.