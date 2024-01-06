Broken Bradford: A City On The Brink - the people of Bradford are about to be hit by the town hall bus and they don't even know it

The people of Bradford are about to be hit by the town hall bus, as it wields the axe to countless services, facilities and jobs whilst hiking charges, rates and fees across the board, and they don’t even know it is coming.

Broken Bradford: A City On The Brink - The Yorkshire Post has undertaken a painstakingly detailed analyisis of the devastating impact likely made by myriad cuts to services, sale of assets, closing of facilities - all the while hiking taxes, fees and rates - as the full force of central Government cuts drives Bradford Council to the precipice of oblivion. (photo Simon Hulme)

Let us be clear, Bradford Council is fighting for survival, careering towards catastrophic failure in the form of bankruptcy, and the issuing of what is known as a Section 114 notice. In order to have even half a chance of averting the ultimate indignity, council chiefs are making some of the toughest calls of their lives on provisions for the people they serve.

In today’s special investigation – Broken Bradford: A City On The Brink – this newspaper examines the full extent of cuts coming whilst seeking, on behalf of the people of Bradford and its districts, explanations and rationales from those charged with taking these difficult decisions.

Already, Leader of Bradford Council, Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, is deeply concerned about who will suffer when someone has to decide whether neglecting the needy is less perturbing than neglecting neighbourhoods. One will have to give.