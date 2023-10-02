All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

By cancelling HS2 to Manchester and to Leeds you are doing precisely the opposite of levelling up, Prime Minister

When it comes to HS2 you are hard-pressed to find a more authentic advocate for the project than the engineer who designed the project, Professor Andrew McNaughton.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Professor Andrew McNaughton has hit out at the Government axing the Leeds leg of HS2.Professor Andrew McNaughton has hit out at the Government axing the Leeds leg of HS2.
Professor Andrew McNaughton has hit out at the Government axing the Leeds leg of HS2.

On the eve of the Tory Party conference, Professor McNaughton, spoke exclusively to this newspaper, about the likely consequences of cancelling the project to two of the country’s great northern cities: Leeds and Manchester.

‘Beyond comprehension’, he said when asked about the prospect of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicking into the long grass the one project that could genuinely begin closing the north-south divide, rebalancing the national economy for generations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exasperated at the possibility of both sides of the Pennines being robbed of a promise made to the north and to the nation in 2009, the former technical director for HS2 Professor McNaughton stated unequivocally: they (the high-speed services into Leeds and Manchester) are quite literally the most important parts.

Most Popular

They are the pieces in the puzzle that make the business case stack up. They are the elements which make the whole thing make sense - without them, all that has happened is London has expanded its commuter belt even further.

They are where the potential lies when it comes to levelling up the country. In short, if you don’t do Leeds and Manchester, what you have in fact done is built London more world-class infrastructure - infrastructure that will further benefit the capital and - oh, the bitter irony - drive even deeper the divide between the haves in the south and the have nots in the north. Essentially, Mr Sunak will, with a smile on his face, be doing the precise opposite of levelling up. It will genuinely make us worse off than we’ve ever been in terms of prosperity, life opportunities, leisure pleasure.

Related topics:LeedsRishi SunakManchesterPrime MinisterHS2ProfessorLondon