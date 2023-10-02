By cancelling HS2 to Manchester and to Leeds you are doing precisely the opposite of levelling up, Prime Minister

When it comes to HS2 you are hard-pressed to find a more authentic advocate for the project than the engineer who designed the project, Professor Andrew McNaughton.

On the eve of the Tory Party conference, Professor McNaughton, spoke exclusively to this newspaper, about the likely consequences of cancelling the project to two of the country’s great northern cities: Leeds and Manchester.

‘Beyond comprehension’, he said when asked about the prospect of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicking into the long grass the one project that could genuinely begin closing the north-south divide, rebalancing the national economy for generations.

Exasperated at the possibility of both sides of the Pennines being robbed of a promise made to the north and to the nation in 2009, the former technical director for HS2 Professor McNaughton stated unequivocally: they (the high-speed services into Leeds and Manchester) are quite literally the most important parts.

They are the pieces in the puzzle that make the business case stack up. They are the elements which make the whole thing make sense - without them, all that has happened is London has expanded its commuter belt even further.