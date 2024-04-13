Calendar Girls at 25: bare bums and fleshy bosoms - the courageous charity fundraiser that turned into a global phenomenon

Joyously beautiful, typically audacious and terribly risque, the Calendar Girls were born in a flurry of ‘ooh, I says’, up and down the Rylstone valleys as the Women’s Institute dared to bare all, their modesties protected by a teapot here and a pearl string there.

Little did they know that making jam in their birthday suits would be such a rip-roaring success, their calendar selling out around the world in moments. It was, of course, all done in good fun but for a serious cause: in loving memory of their friend John Baker who we at The Yorkshire Post know would be as proud of those ladies today as we all are, too. Happy anniversary, girls. You did, and continue to do the county proud.