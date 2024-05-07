Calls to improve dental care welcome

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, following research undertaken by his party, told the House of Commons: “Tooth decay is the number one reason that children over the age of four end up in hospital.”

Describing the findings as ‘staggering’ he shone a light on Yorkshire’s East Riding where each and every NHS dentist has some 3,000 people on their books - an unsustainable number by any measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later last year, in July, a report by MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee found that Yorkshire was blighted by the worst so-called dental deserts in the country, so much so that people are now resorting to extracting their own teeth at home.

Now, as we head into spring a year later, right-leaning think tank Reform has issued a fresh warning about the decline in dental care, proposing a ‘liberalisation’ of dentistry in order to create capacity in dentists’ chairs up and down the country.

It urges the Government to press ahead with training as many dental therapists and hygienists as possible - at half the cost per person when compared with a dentist - and to hand these healthcare specialists the mandate to perform routine check-ups and other procedures short of dentistry in order to revive a critical but ailing part of the NHS.