A complete collapse of trust in Post Office means it has to be removed from compensation schemes

In fact, former sub-postmaster and lead campaigner Alan Bates said that last week, describing the organisation as a “dead duck”.

Therefore MPs are right to call for the organisation to be removed from compensation schemes given how poorly the Post Office has dealt with this scandal. It is one of the biggest miscarriages of justice. Compounded by the mishandling of compensation. The fact that “only £1 in £5 of the budget for compensation has been issued” to subpostmasters, according to Liam Byrne, chairman of the Business and Trade Committee, shames an organisation that no longer commands the respect of the general public. An independent body has to be established to help victims “through every stage of their compensation claims”, as the committee’s report calls for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compensation cannot be allowed to become caught up in a morass of bureaucracy. Innocent subpostmasters have suffered long enough. It isn’t just a financial consideration but a moral imperative that wrongly convicted postmasters are cleared and given fair compensation.

A post office van in Aldwych, central London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Legally binding timeframes need to be put in place for when redress should be delivered to affected subpostmasters in order to stop “unacceptable delays”, as Mr Bates suggested last week.

The fallout from the scandal has led to an unedifying spectacle of bosses blaming each other for failings at the Post Office.