A failure to reinstate the Northern leg of HS2 would also be a betrayal of the North

The most damning criticism of Labour so far has been that it doesn’t really provide an alternative to the Tories. That it is simply a change in the colour of rosettes.

While it is clear that the next government is going to be financially hamstrung, there is an overwhelming feeling that Labour has failed to put forward a compelling vision to improve the country.

The HS2 debacle is the perfect illustration of this. When the Northern leg was cancelled, there was a lot of criticism aimed in the direction of the Tory Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Labour chose not to commit to reinstating the Northern leg because it argued that there was no guarantee that the Tories would not salt the earth by selling land designated for the scheme.

HS2 workers wave flags from the boring machine Cecelia following its break through after digging the longest tunnel in the HS2 project, completing its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

And here we are, land remains unsold, yet Labour refuses to take the plan back off the shelves. The arguments in favour of HS2 remain. The only thing holding it back is the lack of political will.

The Government’s decision to cancel the Northern leg was a betrayal. A failure to reinstate the Northern leg is just doubling down on that failure and it makes Labour just as culpable.

HS2 has the capability to transform lives beyond just making train journeys to the capital quicker. The project would have freed up much needed capacity on the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad