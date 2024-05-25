A failure to reinstate the Northern leg of HS2 would also be a betrayal of the North
While it is clear that the next government is going to be financially hamstrung, there is an overwhelming feeling that Labour has failed to put forward a compelling vision to improve the country.
The HS2 debacle is the perfect illustration of this. When the Northern leg was cancelled, there was a lot of criticism aimed in the direction of the Tory Government.
However, Labour chose not to commit to reinstating the Northern leg because it argued that there was no guarantee that the Tories would not salt the earth by selling land designated for the scheme.
And here we are, land remains unsold, yet Labour refuses to take the plan back off the shelves. The arguments in favour of HS2 remain. The only thing holding it back is the lack of political will.
The Government’s decision to cancel the Northern leg was a betrayal. A failure to reinstate the Northern leg is just doubling down on that failure and it makes Labour just as culpable.
HS2 has the capability to transform lives beyond just making train journeys to the capital quicker. The project would have freed up much needed capacity on the network.
The project would have given future generations access to opportunities that currently they don’t have. HS2 could have been an emblem of ambition, instead it will sit as a great white elephant representing a missed opportunity. It also begs the question whether any political party really believes in delivering for regions like Yorkshire.
