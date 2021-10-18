A salute to the ‘Knot Another Choir’ in full voice in Yorkshire town – The Yorkshire Post says

THE name “Knot Another Choir” risks performing a disservice to its members in Knaresborough who continue to hit the right notes with a shared love of music.

By YP Comment
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:27 am
John and Julie Bradbury-Sharp from Knot Another Choir, which met on Zoom throughout lockdown.

They switched singing practice to Zoom – a Covid pandemic was never going to silence this group – and now they’re seeing their membership numbers hit new heights as they receive national recognition.

And the importance of community music groups has, most prophetically and tragically of all, been highlighted by the senseless killing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery just last Friday.

He was the president of the Music Man Project, founded in Southend by David Stanley and which helped children and adults with learning disabilities be creative through music.

Members of Knaresborough's Knot Another Choir in full voice.

Their own high point was an inspirational performance at the Royal Albert Hall – proof that all choirs and musical groups bring out the best in people and their communities. Long may this be the case.

