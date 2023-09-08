A year on from the death of Queen Elizabeth, the example she set still endures - The Yorkshire Post says

The death of Queen Elizabeth II rocked not only Britain and the Commonwealth but the whole world. Even though she had reached the grand age of 96, Her late Majesty has been a constant in so many people’s lives.

She was the only monarch that they had either grown up under or seen from afar. In a way she came to embody Britain’s greatest values. Values of selflessness, pragmatism and stoicism.

As the country marks a year since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, it is worth reminding ourselves of those values, in particular her selflessness.

Despite her age, abdication was never an option after she promised to continue to rule for the rest of her days.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully in her Platinum Jubilee year at the age of 96. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It wasn’t as if her son, the now King Charles, was not ready to lead the nation - as the past year has proven. It was that the late Queen realised the significance of her role.

It’s easy to forget that Princess Elizabeth was just 25 when she became queen. She would go on to reign for 70 years, seven months and two days.

With Parliament returning this week, many in Westminster, and indeed other areas of public life, would do well to remind themselves of these virtues of public service.

The days following Queen Elizabeth’s death brought the country together as the nation collectively mourned the passing of a remarkable monarch. It was a reminder of the importance of the monarchy to the country.