A year on from the death of Queen Elizabeth, the example she set still endures - The Yorkshire Post says
She was the only monarch that they had either grown up under or seen from afar. In a way she came to embody Britain’s greatest values. Values of selflessness, pragmatism and stoicism.
As the country marks a year since the passing of Queen Elizabeth, it is worth reminding ourselves of those values, in particular her selflessness.
Despite her age, abdication was never an option after she promised to continue to rule for the rest of her days.
It wasn’t as if her son, the now King Charles, was not ready to lead the nation - as the past year has proven. It was that the late Queen realised the significance of her role.
It’s easy to forget that Princess Elizabeth was just 25 when she became queen. She would go on to reign for 70 years, seven months and two days.
With Parliament returning this week, many in Westminster, and indeed other areas of public life, would do well to remind themselves of these virtues of public service.
The days following Queen Elizabeth’s death brought the country together as the nation collectively mourned the passing of a remarkable monarch. It was a reminder of the importance of the monarchy to the country.
And it is safe to say over the past year that affinity for the monarchy has not been dimmed with King Charles showing himself to be more than capable.