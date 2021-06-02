A64 would be dualled to Scarborough by now if in South East – The Yorkshire Post says

£8m is to be spent on further improvements to the A64.

Yet this announcement – and a rare sun-blessed Bank Holiday on Monday – are further reminders that Yorkshire’s coastal towns continue to be hindered by inadequate road connections and, in Scarborough’s case, a TransPennine rail service still to recover from the timetable turmoil of 2018.

To his credit, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has now acknowledged, on two occasions in the past month, that the poor rail links taken for granted here would not have been tolerated or endured in London. It’s the same when it comes to coastal access – and dualling futher stretches of the A64.

If this same road was in the South East, it would have been upgraded years, if not decades, ago.

Resorts like Scarborough continue to be blighted by poor road and rail links.