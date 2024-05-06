Accusations of anti-semitism against Dr Taj Hargey signal an end to civilised debate - Yorkshire Post Letters

I read the comments of Dr Taj Hargey, headlined in the edition of Saturday, April 27, with interest. I turned to the editorial and was surprised and disappointed by its tone.

Despite your endorsement of him as a known liberal imam, his comments were described as racist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For me, in this respect, I appreciate the stance of Dr Hargey; the principal point made by him was the difference between being Jewish and ‘pro-Zionist’.

An Israeli flag at a vigil at Parliament Square in London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Although it is completely understandable that the majority of Jewish people value and need a homeland, it seems to me that any criticism of the policy and actions of the State of Israel means being accused of anti-semitism.

I am no more anti-Jewish than I am prejudiced about ordinary Russian people, who have the misfortune to live in an autocratic and oppressive state.