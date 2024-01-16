Adult social care needs long-term reform but sector can also be helped in the interim

Adult social care has suffered from a sustained period of crisis in Britain and even millions of pounds of funding last year made no difference when it comes to the financial sustainability of the majority of providers.

The fact that additional funding and interventions are not having an impact highlight the severity of the situation.

As the joint report by learning disability charity Hft and Care England, which represents providers, short-term sporadic funding measures, rather than a long-term sustained settlement could be the “driving factor behind this lack of tangible impact”.

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, warns the sector's needs “are now on red alert”, lamenting an “insufficient” local government finance settlement and changes to visa rules banning overseas workers bringing dependents.

It is clear that nothing short of root and branch reform of social care is going to be needed in this country.

The crisis in the National Health Service can only be tackled in a meaningful way if the social care conundrum is solved first.

That is why The Yorkshire Post continues to advocate for the establishment of a fully funded National Care Service that is treated with the same importance as the NHS.

But there are things that the Government can do in the interim to alleviate pressures on the care sector.