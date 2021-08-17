Afghan crisis response is Global Britain’s ultimate test for Boris Johnson – The Yorkshire Post says

However the PM’s emergency address to a recalled Parliament over the Afghanistan crisis, both in terms of the policy substance and style of delivery, will reveal more about his character as a global statesman and humanitarian.

Expectations are low. President Joe Biden’s speech failed to acknowledge the sacrifices made by UK and Nato forces while Mr Johnson’s response has, thus far, lacked coherence, compassion or courage.

Coherence because both the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary waited until after the predicted fall of Kabul to the Taliban to contemplate a return to Downing Street.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Compassion as the UK’s obligations to the Afghan people, not least all those who supported British troops over the past two decades, are at odds with the Government’s hard-nosed asylum policy and cuts to overseas aid.

And courage due to the fact that this is, arguably, the biggest foreign policy challenge since the Suez crisis and will require strong leadership and foresight if Britain and the West are to retain significant influence.

As such, Mr Johnson’s speech will reveal the extent of his diplomacy in recent days while he has been absent from public view.

Yet, conversely, it is an opportunity for him to demonstrate that there is genuine substance and sincerity at the heart of his Global Britain slogan.

Boris Johnson will set out the Government's reponse to the Afghanistan crisis today.

It is one that the Prime Minister needs to grasp, certainly more strongly than those poor Afghans clinging to aeroplanes taking off at Kabul Airport, if he expects to be taken more seriously. It is also the least that he owes to all those whose lives depend on his actions – and the 457 UK service personnel who gave their lives in Afghanistan. For what?

