Afghanistan veteran and double amputee set to climb Kilimanjaro is true inspiration - The Yorkshire Post says

If the definition of courage is to show strength and determination in the face of adversity, then it is epitomised in Afghanistan war veteran James Rose.

Despite losing both of his legs above the knee whilst serving this country, and grappling with depression and anxiety as mental torment compounded his physical injuries, the 31-year-old pledged he would not be beaten and has continued to doggedly pursue his passion for fitness.

Though he has already conquered personal challenges, including riding 65 miles with a hand cycle and representing Team GB in wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball in the Sydney Invictus Games, James wants to become the first unaided military double amputee to climb 19,340 feet to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro so he can highlight PTSD and mental health issues experienced by veterans and their loved ones as he raises funds for Help For Heroes and the Royal British Legion.

A true inspiration.