All Creatures Great and Small tourism dividend put at risk by litter shame – The Yorkshire Post says

Both are significant. The remake of All Creatures, based on the original James Herriot stories written by Thirsk vet Alf Wight, has generated priceless publicity for this county.

And the economic spin-off is the number of visitors coming to Yorkshire on holiday to follow in the fictional footsteps of Herriot who is portrayed superbly in the TV remake by the actor Nicholas Ralph.

Yet the risk is they’re greeted by a litter-strewn county rather than picture postcard scenery, hence why the CPRE is now launching a special digital app where people can report sightings of detritus and flytipping.

Channel 5 is preparing to screen a new series of All Creatures Great and Small.

Its objective is to pinpoint litter hotspots in the hope that local authorities can arrange for the rubbish to be removed before it blights the countryside still further and puts wildlife at risk. A start would be the York-bound layby at the junction of the A1M and A64.

And it is indicative of a wider frustration over Yorkshire’s litter epidemic as groups across the region, from teams of litter pickers on Scarborough’s beach to dedicated volunteers in communities like Guiseley, do their utmost to try and keep this region clean or, at the very least, cleaner.

They deserve our thanks for showing such strong and sustained civic pride – a characteristic that this county neglects at its peril. And the least that everyone else can do in response is abide by the Countryside Code, dispose of rubbish responsibility – or take it home. That’s not too much to ask, is it?

A dedicated team of litter pickers in Scarborough.