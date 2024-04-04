An investigation into the killing of aid workers is needed as well as an immediate ceasefire

This incident cannot be allowed to become shrouded in secrecy and confusion. A swift, transparent, independent investigation that satisfies Western allies needs to be conducted.

The widespread condemnation that has followed these attacks shows just how shocking these attacks have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, these aid workers will have known of the danger that they were putting themselves in but that doesn’t make killing aid workers, regardless of where they are, acceptable. Killing aid workers is a line that cannot be crossed.

A photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) dated 01/04/2024 of humanitarian aid being air dropped over Gaza. PIC: CPL Tim Laurence RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Legitimate aid should not be stopped from reaching Palestinian people in desperate need of support.

These vicious attacks have only undermined Israel’s position. As former head of MI6 Sir Alex Younger says Israel’s approach to the war in Gaza is bordering on reckless.

Israel’s political objective is to be seen to be sustaining the moral high ground in the face of the barbarism of Hamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The severity of Israel’s recent actions was underlined by the letter signed by 600 lawyers warning the UK Government that it risks breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel. Signatories of the letter include former Supreme Court president Lady Hale.

While the tragic deaths of the seven aid workers have sent shock waves across the West, it is worth noting that over 33,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in this war.