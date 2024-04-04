An investigation into the killing of aid workers is needed as well as an immediate ceasefire
This incident cannot be allowed to become shrouded in secrecy and confusion. A swift, transparent, independent investigation that satisfies Western allies needs to be conducted.
The widespread condemnation that has followed these attacks shows just how shocking these attacks have been.
Yes, these aid workers will have known of the danger that they were putting themselves in but that doesn’t make killing aid workers, regardless of where they are, acceptable. Killing aid workers is a line that cannot be crossed.
Legitimate aid should not be stopped from reaching Palestinian people in desperate need of support.
These vicious attacks have only undermined Israel’s position. As former head of MI6 Sir Alex Younger says Israel’s approach to the war in Gaza is bordering on reckless.
Israel’s political objective is to be seen to be sustaining the moral high ground in the face of the barbarism of Hamas.
The severity of Israel’s recent actions was underlined by the letter signed by 600 lawyers warning the UK Government that it risks breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel. Signatories of the letter include former Supreme Court president Lady Hale.
While the tragic deaths of the seven aid workers have sent shock waves across the West, it is worth noting that over 33,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in this war.
It is in everyone’s best interests at this stage for a ceasefire to be agreed. Too many innocent lives have been lost.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.