The public need to know that politicians have their best interests at heart and while this should be a given, it is not hence why every vote matters, and every vote is hard fought for. For me elections are exciting not least because I am always reminded that but for the sacrifices of the suffragettes almost a hundred years ago, I would not be able to exercise my right to vote, so I am grateful I can.

Are we heading for more turbulence or for a settled stint at sea? Well, it very much depends which party we think will change the dial for the better. Will Sir Keir Starmer bring much needed stability, or will we just see much of the same, the same chaos and the same lack of vision that we have seen for the past decade.

When the Prime Minister does decide to call the elections and my money is on an autumn election, we will have the chance to choose. Last elections were the first time I had sleepless nights. I am a conservative with a small C, and I do believe in a mixed economy as well as in socialist principles. I could not warm to Jeremy Corbyn, and Boris Johnson was not my first choice. This time however, I do not have that dilemma, but that is it. I cannot say I am optimistic even if Labour is able to form a government. Both parties are vying for the centre ground, so it boils down to whom do we trust the most.

Andy Street after Labour's Richard Parker is elected as the new Mayor of West Midlands. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Trust is of fundamental importance here. The actions of those in power whether it is to do with the partygate scandal or the poor handling of the pandemic, or the way in which our elderly were despatched with undue haste without the need for a negative Covid test, will matter along with other factors such as high mortgage rates, the cost of living, Brexit, to name a few issues that affect many.

Andy Street, the former Mayor of West Midlands lost by a handful of votes. I must confess I did not know much about him as a politician but what I have learnt since has made me admire what he brought to the table. A former boss of John Lewis and not a career politician but someone who was able to connect with his voters. Labour won this election, but it could easily have gone either way.

With the Tory party losing around 500 councillors and all but one of eleven mayoral elections, the Prime Minister conceded that perhaps the Tory’s may not win the next election. He seems to be taking comfort that a hung parliament is likely. Now, I give credit to the Prime Minister for keeping his head down and for focusing on undoing the damage done by his two predecessors, but that aside, he is naïve if he is only just realising that the Tories are about to face their biggest defeat in history.

What is it about the likes of Andy Street or Andy Burnham that make them so popular, trusted and liked unlike other politicians? Plain truth and being honest as opposed to offering soundbites for the sake of it, perhaps.

I watched the interviews given by both these men after the elections were announced and what I observed was truth and honesty mixed with humility. Most politicians are either fending off the indefensible crisis or are simply passing the buck, the tendency to not answer questions but to go around the houses seems to be in vogue. Maybe it is these little things that put the voters off. Though Andy Street lost his seat it seems likely he is destined to play a greater role and it will be a shame if he is not allowed to do so.

We need honest and humble politicians who understand that they are entrusted by the public to improve our public services and look after the vulnerable. Humility was lacking when it came to the last two Prime Ministers. I hope the next batch of politicians in power show humility in their language and actions because that will dictate whether the next five years are calm or chaotic.

Unless our politicians change their modus operandi they risk alienating the public even more and this will have dire consequences. A hung parliament has no power; as the recent debacle in Scotland shows.

We need a strong government that can responsibly steer the country through the Brexit aftermath, strengthen the economy, and reassure businesses. We need a caring government which understands the challenges of the ordinary person on the street. We need compassion and action.

For a safe voyage ahead amid a world in chaos our next batch of politicians must be public servants not ambitious individuals devoid of vision. As my father would say let us sine die for now…