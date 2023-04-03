Approach to tackling grooming gangs needs to swift but well thought-out - The Yorkshire Post says

The issue of child sexual exploitation needs to be treated with the utmost seriousness. There have already been far too many victims and as society we must say never again.

But in order to crackdown on grooming gangs, well thought out and swift action is needed.

New support for local police forces is long overdue as is introducing a mandatory duty on professionals working with children to report concerns about sexual abuse.

No one, regardless of their political persuasion, geographic location, professional position or cultural identity, should rest easy until the scourge of child abuse is stamped out.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media, after a meeting of the Grooming Gangs Taskforce, at a hotel in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The human cost makes it an imperative for us to drive a societal change that protects young women and girls.

Yorkshire knows the cost. Rotherham was left scarred after the child grooming scandal there came to light a decade ago. Yet it has also shown that steps can be taken to constructively tackle this issue.

Authorities should not be left fearing being labelled “bigoted” for taking steps to identifying patterns in child sexual exploitation. And we need a better understanding of the context of communities where such crimes have occurred.

