Archbishop Desmond Tutu: A great friend of Yorkshire and inspiration to the world – The Yorkshire Post says

File photo dated 30/11/15 of the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the offices of The Desmond Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town. Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, has died aged 90. He had been treated in hospital several times since 2015, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

Dr John Sentamu’s words, when he launched his own Archbishop of York Trust, are even more prescient after the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa.

The theologian for the voiceless, the indefatigable 90-year-old was a great friend – and inspiration – to this region where presence was matched by an infectious personality and warmest of smiles that lit up so many lives.

This is reflected by the work that continues in his name at the Wilberforce Institute for the Study of Slavery and Emancipation in Hull and the countless honours that he received – including the creation of the Desmond Tutu garden in the grounds of Bishopthorpe Palace that gave so such strength to Lord Sentamu during his own historic mission here.

Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu stands next to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, outside of York Minster after receiving an Honorary Doctor of Laws from York St John University.

These tributes, and many more, stem from his personal courage, as one of the world’s moral compass, standing up to apartheid in his native South Africa, and his denunciation of violence, as white minority rule came to an end.

The guardian of the pioneering truth and reconciliation commission that continues to influence the tackling of injustice around the world, Archbishop Tutu was also a challenging critic of those African dictators, notably Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, who he held in contempt for undermining the liberation of the continent that hewas so proud to call home.

Long credited with coining the term Rainbow Nation to describe the ethnic diversity of post-apartheid South Africa, it now falls to the next generation of leaders and disciples to build on the lasting legacy of a man who made the world a better place through his intellect, integrity and inspiration.

