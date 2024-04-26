As the London Marathon showed, where would we be as nation without volunteers? - Daxa Patel

A great show of the individual and collective potential pushing boundaries to the limit. The icing on the cake, a magical display of love and human endurance.

This year there were around 50,000 participants. Doubtless it is a well-oiled machinery with a team of event managers, leaders, and workers behind the scenes to ensure the event unfolds without a glitch. Managing such a big crowd must be quite an undertaking.

I marvelled at the organisation when I ran the London marathon, and I feel the same each year I run the Leeds 10k. What we don’t see but happens is the army of workers and a great many volunteers giving up their time and dedication to ensure the show is executed seamlessly.

Runners and spectators during the TCS London Marathon on Sunday. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

We may not realise how significant their contribution is to ensuring the smooth running of things in our society. I see this at park runs too. The marshals, the people handing out energy drinks, and the public holding their hand out with a bag of jelly babies, what we see is human kindness in its full glory. A brilliant sight of humanity at its best and where would we be without our volunteers?

There are so many third sector charities in our city like St. George’s Crypt and Carers Leeds, to name just two that serve us, often on a tight budget, and what enables them to do their work so marvellously is the fact that they have an army of volunteers who silently do their bit.

It is important we celebrate the power of volunteering, and the contribution made by our army of volunteers in our community.

For anyone new to the world of volunteering, I would say if you can spare a couple of hours a week then just give it a go. The benefits are mutually rewarding. The impact on our mental health is huge.

By giving our time, listening ear, and energy to a worthwhile cause we realise far from giving, we gain so much in return. I used to volunteer with the Silver Line helpline, a charity founded by the amazing Dame Esther Rantzen. As a volunteer I would call this lovely lady every Thursday evening to see how she was doing but I got so much more from this experience. I did this for six years until my Silver Line friend passed away.

It was only after my voluntary role stopped that I realised how much I gained from this voluntary role. I learnt a lot from my friend. I felt good that I was doing something that was helpful, but more importantly, it made me realise how effortlessly we can make an impact just through the medium of a good charity, and the telephone line.

I have also been on the receiving end of the excellent work done by volunteers when I got my German Shepherd dog, we had puppy training classes at the German Shepherd training club in Calverley. All the dog trainers are volunteers, and their work has helped me have a magical bond with my dog. They imparted their practical no nonsense knowledge to help me become a better dog human as it is not the dog that requires the training, it is the human.

We have in our city many neighbourhood networks who diligently support our senior citizens. Most of the help is given by volunteers. Like providing safe transport to enable someone to go out for a couple of hours to the day centre. Imagine the positive impact of this. These networks empower people to connect and feel valued.

There are huge benefits of the power of volunteering for the individual volunteer, the recipient, and the community at large.

For the individual volunteer, volunteering can provide a sense of purpose and fulfilment, boost self-confidence, and improve mental and physical well-being. It can also help develop new skills, expand social networks, and even advance career opportunities. For me, the Silverline friendship gifted me with an unlikely and enriching friendship with a wise soul. I volunteered for this role at a time when I needed a purpose, and I got that in abundance.

On the recipient's side, volunteering can bring companionship, support, and a sense of belonging. It can improve their quality of life, provide much-needed assistance, and create lasting bonds with volunteers. For the community, volunteering plays a crucial role in addressing social issues, building stronger connections among residents, and fostering a culture of giving back. Volunteers also bridge the gap where state organisations fall short.

There are numerous organisations in our region heavily reliant on volunteers to carry out their missions. Examples include food banks, animal shelters, environmental conservation groups, hospitals, schools, and community centres. As Eleanor Carter said, “Without volunteers, we’d be a nation without a soul”.