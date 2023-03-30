All Sections
Asking questions about die-off of marine life is not irresponsible - The Yorkshire Post says

Listening to exchanges in the House of Commons between Environment Secretary Therese Coffey and Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon, people would be forgiven for asking why Ms Coffey is in the role she currently occupies.

By YP Comment
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:48 BST

We have an Environment Secretary that doesn’t sound like she is on the side of the environment.

To claim that those asking questions over the death of sea life on the north east coast of England are impugning independent scientific advice is ridiculous.

Communities deserve answers as to why dead marine life is washing up on their beaches. The Government cannot keep hiding behind one investigation. Especially if more dead marine life ends up washed up on beaches.

Sea life die off at Saltburn, Cleveland on March 29, 2023. PIC: Paul Thompson
Sea life die off at Saltburn, Cleveland on March 29, 2023. PIC: Paul Thompson
Sea life die off at Saltburn, Cleveland on March 29, 2023. PIC: Paul Thompson

The Yorkshire Post has been accused of attempting to hurt Teesside’s economy. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, this title and its readers are aware that economic prosperity cannot come at the cost of the environment.

Therefore, neither will we nor those that want to get to the truth of the matter be cowed by politicians seeking to shut down any further investigation into the die-off of marine life.

Looking into the matter is far from “deeply irresponsible journalism” as Simon Clarke, Tory MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, claims.

Suggestions that this is about party loyalties are also wide of the mark. The Yorkshire Post has long fought to protect nature, as shown by how it challenged the Labour administration at Sheffield Council over its scandalous tree felling programme.

The same cannot be said for this Government with Ms Coffey’s dismissive response towards calls to meet with fishing communities not only being tone-deaf but quite remarkable given their livelihoods could be at stake.

