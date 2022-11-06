Axing Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2 would be false economy - The Yorkshire Post says

While by no means the only reason behind the nation’s financial challenges, it has been a key factor in creating a situation which has left new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt searching for tens of billions of pounds in spending cuts and tax rises to cover a fiscal black hole.

In such circumstances, it is understandable that capital spending on major infrastructure projects is under review.

However, as a powerful letter jointly signed by senior representatives of businesses and organisations responsible for more than 50,000 workers in this region today highlights, there is a severe danger of creating false economies by cancelling or curtailing projects designed to bring benefits for generations to come.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre), alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt (centre right), holds his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Powerhouse Rail project – promised as part of the 2019 Conservative manifesto, then dramatically watered down by last year’s Integrated Rail Plan before then being re-promised by Liz Truss – is reportedly at major risk.

Equally, hopes of HS2 ever reaching Yorkshire appear increasingly remote given that project is also being sized up for cuts and a study of how to connect its trains to Leeds is yet to even begin.

But as business leaders rightly point out, these are investments that if given the go-ahead will pay dividends for decades to come

These projects are not about allowing for the occasional fast train to London – it is about increasing network capacity and reliability and engineering a fully integrated public transport network that should be a minimum expectation for the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad