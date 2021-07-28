Bellringers and why they’ve been missed in pandemic – The Yorkshire Post says

A tradition that has its origins in the Middle Ages, it is only now, as teams of volunteer bellringers return to places of worship like Ripon Cathedral, that there’s a gradual realisation about the extent to which the ringing of church bells has been missed by so many during the pandemic.
It is one of the evocative practices that is emblematic of England’s uniqueness and it is heartening that the return of bellringers to their elevated positions in the close confines of church towers has been greeted with such acclaim.
Another indicator of life beginning to return to normal, this newspaper, for one, cannot wait for the day that church bells can sound loudly across the land to signal the end of the pandemic and a nation’s thanks to all those who served on the Covid front line.
