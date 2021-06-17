Bin collections; why councils must listen to residents – The Yorkshire Post says

reguse and recycling services continue to prompt much debate and discussion.

If Ministers are genuinely committed to localism, and this latest edict, like so many others, suggests that they’re not, they will trust town halls to provide bin collection policies that are tailor-made to local areas.

This comes after a public backlash in York to an ill-conceived proposal to empty recycling bins once every three weeks – a move which appeared totally at odds with wider environmental policy.

Further evidence of the extent to which this ‘core’ service matters to families across Yorkshire, especially those in areas where council tax bills have increased by a significant amount, the overall objectives should be efficiency, simplicity and a set of local policies that encourage recycling rather than discourage it and lead to another fine mess.

What's your verdict on your local bin service?