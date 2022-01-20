‘Blackmail’ claim exposes Tory bullying in desperate bid to save Boris Johnson from ‘partygate’ – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson has denied claims that Tory MPs are being 'intimiated' by whips so they do not submit letters of no confidence in his leadership.

This helps explain, in part, why the Tory leader’s position appeared, perversely, to be slightly stronger after the defection of ‘‘red wall’’ MP Christian Wakeford to Labour before David Davis, a former Brexit Secretary, became the first Conservative principled enough to tell Mr Johnson to resign to his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the accusation by William Wragg, a longstanding critic who has already submitted a letter requesting a no confidence vote in the PM, does have credence due to his status as chair of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee. And that he has advised Tories to go to the Speaker, or alert the Metropolitan Police, if those close to the PM are maligning their reputations unfairly, or threatening to withdraw public funds from their constituencies, confirms Mr Johnson’s desperate position at this febrile time as the ‘‘dark arts’’ of whips unsettle new MPs unaccustomed to such bullying and ruthlessness.

For, while senior ministers like Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid are visibly appalled by ‘partygate’ and reluctantly reserving judgment until senior civil servant Sue Gray publishes her long-awaited inquiry, the Prime Minister needs to accept that he has already lost the country’s trust over Downing Street’s rulebreaking.

And the longer that he clings to power, the harder it will become for the Tory party to command sufficient support for voters as it faces a loss of confidence akin to breakdown in support that Labour – and Gordon Brown – suffered over the MPs’ expenses scandal.