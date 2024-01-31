Bold election manifestos that deliver are needed for Yorkshire’s National Parks

And to celebrate the anniversary nine National Park societies have penned a joint letter calling for manifesto commitments that revitalise this country’s great protected landscapes.

The letter highlights the important role that these places can play in tackling the nature, climate, health and societal crises facing the UK, if they are properly supported by an ambitious programme of action.

Yorkshire is blessed to be home to not one but two National Parks. The Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors are jewels in this region’s crown.

Hawnby, a small village and civil parish in Ryedale in the North York Moors National Park, North Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

The message to political parties is ignore National Parks at your peril. The path to electoral success will require a vision for rural areas of this country.

That fact won’t be lost on Westminster politicians, many who will be donning a pair of wellies in the coming months for the pre-election photo opportunities. Trying to show how much they care about National Parks and those who live there.

But it’s one thing putting pledges in a manifesto and another delivering them. Rural areas have heard promises before but successive governments haven’t delivered for these communities.

Too often it feels as if they’re out of sight and out of mind until an election rolls around.

However, the significance of National Parks stretches beyond the election, they have an important role to play in tackling climate change as well as helping boost the wellbeing of people all over the country.